Deadline to register for Pandemic EBT Program extended in Kansas

P-EBT or Pandemic-EBT cards will give extra money to families with children who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to the coronavirus outbreak.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Children and Families has extended the registration deadline for the Pandemic EBT Program in the state.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says it is extending the deadline to register for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program until July 31. It says the program is meant to help families impacted by school closures due to COVID-19 to purchase food for children.

“We know Kansas families continue to experience food insecurity because of the pandemic,” says DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “We want to ensure all families eligible for the program are able to receive this benefit to help with food costs during these uncertain times.”

DCF says P-EBT provides a one time benefit of up to $291 on a Kansas Benefits Card to Kansas families with children between the age of 5 and 18 that receive free or reduced-price meals at participating schools during the 2019-20 school year.

The Department says the initial deadline to register was June 30, but now registrations for P-EBT will be accepted until the last day of July.

DCF says every family that is eligible for free or reduced-price meals should have received a confidential link via email from the school district their children attend. The link provides access to a parent portal to register for the program and school districts verify the family’s eligibility by sending the confidential link.

The Department says that families who still need to register should check their email inbox for junk mail to look for the link. Contacting children’s school’s nutrition services staff to ask for the link.

DCF says it will provide the link to families that have received SNAP, TANF or provided foster care during the last school year. To contact the local DCF office with any questions at 1-800-369-4777.

The Department is asking eligible families that have already registered but not received benefits to allow 6-8 weeks for the benefits to process.

For more information visit the P-EBT FAQs.

