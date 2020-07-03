Advertisement

City of Topeka to close 2nd St.

(WTVG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will close 2nd St. between Rice Rd. and Norwood Ct.

The City of Topeka says it will be closing 2nd St. between Rice Rd. and Norwood Ct. for utility work.

The street will be closed starting July 6 and will remain closed for 4 weeks, weather permitting.

The City is setting up a detour along Rice to 6th St. and back up Norwood to 2nd St.

