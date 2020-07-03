Brown County teen awarded scholarship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announces Kade Tollefson to receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says Kade Tollefson has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Kansas Sheriff’s Association.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Kansas Sheriff’s Association awards up to $18,000 in scholarships to eligible members and families of the KSA.

The association says 16 $1,000 scholarships were awarded as well as a $2,000 Sheriff Matt Samuels scholarship.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says Kade is planning to attend Kansas State University and his application was sponsored by his grandfather, Ron Segrest, a current dispatcher for the Office.

The Kansas Sheriff’s Association and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office say they would like to extend congratulations to Tollefson on his educational endeavors.

