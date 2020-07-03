ATV stolen from Crystal Springs Rd

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 1999 black Honda 4trex ATV has been stolen from a Pottawatomie County field entrance.

According to the Office, the theft occurred between the evening hours of June 21 and the morning hours of June 22 on Crystal Springs Rd just East of Highway 63 in Emmett.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 785-457-3353 or to leave a message tip its CrimeStoppers page.

