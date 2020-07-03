Alma cancels Independence Day Celebration, keeps fireworks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Alma Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual fireworks show for the Independence Day Celebration, but all other activities are canceled.

The Alma Chamber of Commerce says it will only be shooting off fireworks for the annual Independence Day Celebration this year, all other activities have been canceled due to COVID-19 risks.

The City says fireworks will be shot off in the northeast area of Alma around 9:30 p.m.

The Chamber is requesting that residents stay home and watch the show from their yards.

The City says the Wamego High School football field, track and bleachers are off-limits and no one will be allowed to watch the fireworks display from there.

