Advertisement

Alma cancels Independence Day Celebration, keeps fireworks

(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Alma Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual fireworks show for the Independence Day Celebration, but all other activities are canceled.

The Alma Chamber of Commerce says it will only be shooting off fireworks for the annual Independence Day Celebration this year, all other activities have been canceled due to COVID-19 risks.

The City says fireworks will be shot off in the northeast area of Alma around 9:30 p.m.

The Chamber is requesting that residents stay home and watch the show from their yards.

The City says the Wamego High School football field, track and bleachers are off-limits and no one will be allowed to watch the fireworks display from there.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas has 277 COVID-19 related deaths, 15,919 positive cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 277 COVID-19 related deaths and 15,919 positive cases as of Friday, July 3.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 12 new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has seen 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 making the total as of Friday, July 3, 273 positive cases.

News

Pottawatomie County sees rise in scams

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pottawatomie County is seeing a rise in scams in the area.

News

City of Topeka to close 2nd St.

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will close 2nd St. between Rice Rd. and Norwood Ct.

Latest News

News

Brown County teen awarded scholarship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announces Kade Tollefson to receive a $1,000 scholarship.

News

Walmart achieves goal of hiring 250k Veterans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Walmart has made good on its promise of hiring 250,000 Veterans by 2020.

News

KANSASWORKS Job Fair connects Kansans with jobs despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is recognizing the KANSASWORKS Job Fair for virtually connecting Kansans with potential employers during a particularly difficult time in the state’s economy.

College

KU Football suspends voluntary workouts after 12 players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas football program has voluntarily suspended its voluntary workouts due to COVID-19.

Crimestoppers

ATV stolen from Crystal Springs Rd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A 1999 black Honda 4trex ATV has been stolen from a Pottawatomie County field entrance.

News

SERVPRO warns grilling fires peak in July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
SERVPRO warns Topekans that grilling fires peak in the month of July.