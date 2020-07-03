AG Schmidt urges Congress to pass ILLICIT CASH Act to help combat money laundering

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AG Derek Schmidt is urging Congress to pass the ILLICIT CASH Act which is meant to help combat money laundering in American financial institutions.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Congres should pass legislation to help state law enforcement officials prevent terrorist groups and criminal networks from using financial institutions on American soil for money laundering.

Schmidt says he is part of a bipartisan coalition of 41 other attorneys general which sent a letter to the Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo and Ranking Member Sherrod Brown. The letter urges the passage of the Improving Laundering Laws and Increasing Comprehensive Information Tracking of Criminal Activity in Shell Holdings (ILLICIT CASH) Act.

Schmidt says the legislation would update the federal framework for combating money laundering and terrorism financing. He says the law has not been reassessed since its inception in the 1970s, even after new technology was invented allowing the laundering of money in new ways.

“Over the past several decades as commerce has modernized and expanded across the globe, so too has crime,” says Schmidt. “We’re long overdue for an update to our federal money laundering framework to bring it into the 21st Century so state officials can access better tools to crack down on the use of our own American institutions to further criminal activity by terrorists and drug traffickers.”

The attorneys general say in their letter that many states do not currently have the ability to track information on actual individuals who control or benefit from corporations and other entities doing business with them. They say without that information, states cannot tell if an entity is a shell company used to conceal illicit profits from criminal activities.

The ILLICIT CASH Act, according to Schmidt, creates new tools for information sharing between financial institutions and law enforcement to bridge the gap. The legislation would require businesses to disclose a “beneficial owner” to the government.

Schmidt says a beneficial owner is a natural person who controls an entity, owns at least 25% of it or receives economic benefits from it.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of Treasury says it then will keep all disclosed beneficial ownership information in a federal registry. The Act requires FinCEN to release beneficial ownership information to law enforcement agencies at the federal, local and state levels.

