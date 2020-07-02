Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Shane

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a new month begins, we introduce another new child in need of adoption. Shane is our Wednesday’s Child this week - this handsome young man is almost 15 years old!

He’s a well-rounded kid. In school, his favorite class is biology. He finds it really interesting. Something else of interest is music! Shane likes to sing and says he has a good voice.

As for sports, Shane loves to compete in baseball, basketball, football and wrestling - Plus, riding bikes, swimming and fishing! Shane also enjoys gardening. He says he likes planting and growing things because you get to see the progress of what you do.

Now, he needs someone to help “him” grow. He’s hoping to be adopted by a mom and dad, who have some other kids. An active family would fit him the best, he’d love to have a dad to “throw a ball with.”

Shane’s case worker describes him as smart, active, funny and self-confident. He loves to laugh, and has a motto of live, laugh and love. Love is just what he needs, the kind that comes with the commitment of a loving, adoptive family.

For more information about Shane or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

