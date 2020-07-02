Advertisement

Two Topeka Target employees test positive for COVID-19

Credit: CNN
Credit: CNN (KKTV)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Target says two employees at the Topeka store are on leave after testing postitive for the coronavirus.

In a statement to 13 NEWS, the retail giant said “We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that we’ve been notified that our Topeka, KS store on SW Wanamaker Rd. has experienced two team member positive cases of the coronavirus. We’ve communicated directly with the team members, who went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines. We’re paying the team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time. After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We have notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.”

Target says they have invested in and expanded rigorous cleaning routines in their stores.

