Topeka welcomes new Municipal Court Judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Karan Thadani has been hired as the new Administrative Municipal Court Judge for the City of Topeka.

The City of Topeka says Karan Thadani has been hired as the Administrative Municipal Court Judge. He has 14 years of experience practicing law in the state and has worked in both private practice and the government sector. The City says he was most recently Chief of Prosecution for the City of Topeka.

“The City of Topeka is excited to welcome Karan to preside over the City’s court. We believe that his knowledge and experience working in Kansas as a defense attorney and prosecutor will give the City a solid judicial foundation,” says City Manager Brent Trout.

Thadani says he graduated from the University of Texas in 2001 and earned his Juris Doctorate from Washburn University School of Law in 2006.

“My family and I are grateful to the City of Topeka for selecting me to serve as the next administrative Municipal Court Judge. I am deeply honored and humbled to have been selected and thankful for the opportunity to continue my work with the City and in public service. The responsibility that comes with a judgeship is not one that I take lightly and I will do my very best to uphold the law and ensure that the citizens in our community are treated with impartiality and fairness,” says Thadani.

Throughout Thadani’s career, he says he has served as both a defense attorney and prosecutor. He began with civil litigation and criminal defense work in Lawrence. After moving to St. Francis he continued his career in private practice. Thadani was elected as the Cheyenne County Attorney and County Counselor to the Board of County Commissioners. Thadani says he returned to Topeka to begin his work with the City of Topeka Prosecution office as an associate prosecutor and ha served the office as Chief of Prosecution since 2017.

The City says Thadani’s start date is July 27 and has a salary of $111,335.

