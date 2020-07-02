Advertisement

Chief of Police for Topeka Public Schools retires

Ron Brown, who served as Chief of Police for Topeka Public Schools gives speech at his retirement party on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Ron Brown, who served as Chief of Police for Topeka Public Schools gives speech at his retirement party on Thursday, July 2, 2020.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools Chief of Police Ron Brown was welcomed into retirement Thursday.

Topeka Public Schools held a party for Brown Thursday at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers.

Brown served in the marines before working in the Topeka Police Department (TPD) where he became a Command Major.

He joined Topeka Public Schools after retiring from both careers.

Brown said he enjoyed getting to know the students and watching them grow.

”Switching over from a police agency with the Topeka Police Department to the school district was quite a bit of a change and I learned a lot in the school district because our focus here was more of a coach-mentor in dealing with a lot of young folks, creating relationships whereas many times on the streets you’re going very quickly dealing with someone for a few moments and resolving the issue and moving on to the next call.”

Brown plans on spending his retirement golfing, volunteering with different veterans charities and traveling with his wife.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

State Finance Council voices opinion on Gov. Kelly executive order

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Gov. Laura Kelly says she believes Kansans support her executive order after the State Finance Council met on July 2.

News

Gov. Kelly appoints members to four Kansas boards

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly has made appointments to four Kansas boards.

Coronavirus

Pottawatomie Co. opts out of Gov. Kelly’s face mask executive order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Pottawatomie County Commission will not require the wearing of face masks in public spaces.

Local

City of Topeka releases guidelines to report fireworks that violate City Ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The City of Topeka released the framework of how the Topeka Police Department (TPD) will respond to reports of potential violations of fireworks being set off that violate the City Ordinance.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Masks required in City of Topeka Municipal Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will require masks to be worn in the Municipal Court.

Local

Manhattan woman appointed to Kansas Continuing Legal Education Board

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed a woman from Manhattan to the Kansas Continuing Legal Education Board.

Sports

K-State student-athletes return to play after boycotts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Several Kansas State student-athletes tweeted Thursday they are ending their boycott and returning to play.

News

Senator Moran plans visit to Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran will visit Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center on Friday, July 3.

Coronavirus

Coffee Co. recommends following Gov. Kelly’s Executive Order, not required

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Coffee County is recommending, not enforcing, that residents follow Governor Kelly’s executive order requiring masks.

Coronavirus

Hillcrest Pool closes due to positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hillcrest Pool will be closed through July 11 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.