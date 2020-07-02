Chief of Police for Topeka Public Schools retires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools Chief of Police Ron Brown was welcomed into retirement Thursday.

Topeka Public Schools held a party for Brown Thursday at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers.

Brown served in the marines before working in the Topeka Police Department (TPD) where he became a Command Major.

He joined Topeka Public Schools after retiring from both careers.

Brown said he enjoyed getting to know the students and watching them grow.

”Switching over from a police agency with the Topeka Police Department to the school district was quite a bit of a change and I learned a lot in the school district because our focus here was more of a coach-mentor in dealing with a lot of young folks, creating relationships whereas many times on the streets you’re going very quickly dealing with someone for a few moments and resolving the issue and moving on to the next call.”

Brown plans on spending his retirement golfing, volunteering with different veterans charities and traveling with his wife.

