Topeka Presbyterian Manor receives zero-deficiency rating

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says it has earned a zero-deficiency rating for two focused infection control surveys done by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services in June.

The assisted living community says it is surveyed annually by a licensing agency for compliance regulations established by KDADS and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. KDADS says it licenses adult care facilities and CMS licenses skilled nursing facilities and the regulations are designed to ensure standards of care are being met. Senior living communities are only able to renew licenses and continue to provide care.

Presbyterian Manor says it met all the standards for infection control in both assisted living and health care which resulted in the zero-deficiency rating.

CMS says it has directed states to complete surveys of all skilled nursing facilities by July 31 and the Kansas Legislature told KDADS to complete focused infection control surveys for all adult care homes in the state by September 30.

Presbyterian Manor says the focused infection control surveys look at an adult home’s adherence to CDC and CMS guidelines for infection control practices to prevent diseases and outbreaks in the community. Communities are asses on staff and resident education, hand hygiene, coughing and sneezing etiquette, cleaning, screening of employees and residents, effective transmission-based precautions, proper use and discarding of PPE and signage at entrances and resident rooms. The facility says it also examines its policies and emergency preparedness related to a pandemic or outbreak.

“Every day I see our employees go above and beyond in the care they provide,” says Heather Pilkinton, executive director. “These survey results demonstrate our commitment to providing quality senior care and services based on Christian values and recognize the hard work this team has put in throughout the COVID-19 crisis.”

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says it is a continuing care retirement community, or life plan community, that offers independent living, assisted living, long-term health care and short-term rehabilitation.

