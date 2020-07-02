Thursday forecast: Clouds remain a factor as to how cool it’ll stay

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -**SHORT TERM FORECAST: ISOLATED STORMS WILL REMAIN THROUGH 8AM FOR AREAS SOUTHWEST OF A LINE FROM CONCORDIA DOWN TOWARD TOPEKA. LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN, LIGHTNING, UP TO 50 MPH WIND GUSTS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE**

Our tricky weather pattern of clouds factoring into our high temperatures and isolated storm chances continue through the weekend. Clouds yesterday kept temperatures much cooler than expected for several areas and wouldn’t be surprised if it happened at least today and tomorrow with cloud cover expected at least through the morning hours.

Hit and miss storms may also factor into how cool it stays in a specific area especially tomorrow as there is a slightly better chance of storms that may linger through the day compared to what we’ve experienced so far this week with storms mainly occurring at night. Will continue to forecast on the warmer side for the 8 day so you can at least be confident that it won’t get that much warmer if there’s more sun but could end up being cooler than the forecast indicates if clouds stick around longer than expected.

8 Day for July 2, 2020 (WIBW)

Today: Isolated showers/storms will continue through mid-morning at the latest for areas in the southwestern portion of the viewing area otherwise clouds will gradually clear out through the day. Highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Heat indices in the mid 90s to up to 105°. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Heat Advisory July 2, 2020 (WIBW)

Tonight: Can’t completely rule out isolated storms, confidence is low on timing with confidence somewhat higher it will remain west of HWY 75. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds E/NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: The chance of storms exists all day however most spots will be dry for most of the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

This weekend an isolated t-storm or two can’t be ruled out either day but espeically on Saturday, the 4th of July, however even if any storms do develop the evening should be dry just in time for fireworks. Will lean more toward mostly sunny skies both days this weekend however we’ll have to monitor those pesky clouds like we’ve been dealing with all week.

Confidence remains low on the weather pattern for next week. A very small storm chance exists everyday however will just keep it for Monday night as model differences remain on whether or not storms will occur or not and Monday night is the only consensus between the models on at least a chance for storms.

Taking Action:

Storms are expected to weaken and diminish after by 8am. All storm chances in the next 8 days will remain random where they develop. We have a pretty good idea of WHEN the best chance for storms will occur but not always where. We’ll continue to take this weather pattern on a day by day basis and even hour by hour basis. Any changes that are made to the forecast during the day you will know otherwise make sure to check back every morning and evening for updates. Hot weather persists make sure you’re taking precautions and drinking plenty of water

