Staying hot & humid into the 4th of July

Hot and humid weather will continue for the next several days with rain chances remaining low overall.

A few storms will develop in northwest Kansas this evening and will move through the northern half of the state after dark.

Some of these storms may hold together into northeast Kansas late tonight, but most of the activity should be falling apart by the time it gets here.

Friday will remain humid with temperatures in the low 70s around sunrise. Afternoon highs will make it back to near 90 degrees with light winds under 10 mph.

A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out in the heat of the afternoon, but most places will remain dry.

It will stay muggy and hot for the 4th of July with afternoon highs near 90. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 80s around sunset with light winds under 10 mph.

FORECAST

This Evening: Warm and muggy with mostly clear skies. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers and storms late. Lows near 70. Wind E 5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows near 70. Wind NE 5 mph.

Independence Day: Partly cloudy. Humid. Highs near 90. Wind E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.