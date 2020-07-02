Advertisement

State Finance Council voices opinion on Gov. Kelly executive order

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers reporters' questions about her veto of a sweeping coronavirus bill that would have curbed her power to direct the state's pandemic response during a news conference, Tuesday, May6 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor issued a new state of emergency and called the Republican-controlled Legislature into special session to extend that state of emergency. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly says she believes Kansans support her executive order after the State Finance Council met on July 2.

“People of Kansas are actually grateful that we’re doing this. They know that a mandated mask ordinance will save lives, that it’ll allow us to keep our businesses open - our economy running, and give us the possibility of opening our schools to our students in the fall,” said Kelly. “We’re not restricting where people can go, all we’re saying, much like restaurants do now, if you want service in my restaurant, you got to have shoes on, you’ve got to have a shirt on. Only we’re just saying in this case that you just need to have a mask on.”

Under a compromise with lawmakers, violating the order would not be a criminal offense, but prosecutors could file a civil action. That fine could cost up to $2,500.

Senate President Susan Wagle said, “I just think a mandate accompanying by a fine is just a step too far for the good people of Kansas who are working very, very hard to stop this spread.”

Kelly said, “I don’t think that’s what we really want to see happen. What we want to see is Kansans stepping up and sort of approaching this like Americans did during World War II, during World War I, you know, where they take it upon themselves as their civic duty as we’re fighting this war on the coronavirus.”

“I’m just saying Kansans would have responded much better to a suggestion for masks, rather than a mandate accompanied by a fine and that goes throughout the whole state. Even rural counties where we have no new cases,” said Wagle.

