Spirit of Kansas delayed until September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners have delayed the Spirit of Kansas celebration until September.

Commissioners voted to move it to September, possibly September 11th, and decided to look at changing locations from the lake to the capitol.

Commissioner Mays and Cook said Shawnee County is not exempt from the mass gathering rules in the state due to COVID-19.

The recommendation came from the Shawnee County Health Officer.

We’ll have more on this as it becomes available.

WATCH THE MEETING HERE

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.