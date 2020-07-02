Advertisement

Shawnee County Commissioners delay new bar rules until July 7th

(Source: WWBT/Gray News)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission has voted to allow bars to operate as normal through the holiday weekend.

In a vote of 3 – 0, bars will stay open as usual through the weekend.

The order which was supposed to restrict bar hours will now go into place at noon Tuesday, July 7th. It was supposed to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

According to the order, bars and nightclubs can be open between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, and 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Bars and nightclubs can only have a 50% capacity, and dance floors are closed.

Performers and customers must wear masks if they cannot social distance.

Restrictions will be imposed for restaurants, including no counter and bar service meaning food and drinks must be consumed at a seated table.

Staff who have contact with customers must wear masks.

