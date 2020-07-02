Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner clears up election rumors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 seems to have hastened the spread of election misinformation so the Shawnee County Election Commissioner is taking the time to clear up the myths.

The Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says COVID-19 has hastened the spread of misinformation that surrounds elections. He says it is difficult to know how the pandemic will look in just over a month for the August 4 Primary Election and would be even more difficult to predict for the November 3 General Election.

Howell says the Kansas primary elections, which are being held on August 4, are partisan elections for the Democratic and Republican Parties to nominate a candidate each to represent their parties in the General Election on November 3. Members of the Libertarian Party do not participate in primary elections, instead their candidates are nominated at a state party convention. Independent candidates are also not part of primary elections since the elections are partisan, this means candidates have to be in a party to be included on the ballot.

According to Howell, the Kansas Democratic Party and the Kansas Republican Party each decide who may vote in their primary election. Currently, says Howell, both parties are holding closed primary elections, meaning only members of that party may vote in the primary.

Howell says Kansas state law does not allow party members to change party affiliation from the candidate filing deadline on June 1, 2020, and the certification of the primary election results by the Secretary of State, on September 1, 2020.

Unaffiliated voters may vote in either the Democratic Party Primary Election or the Republican Party Primary Election only if affiliated with that party says Howell. The voter must affiliate with the party before receiving their primary election ballot.

Howell says Shawnee County voters have the same three options to cast a ballot as they have always had. He says advanced voting by mail, early voting in-person at the election office or at designated polling places on Election Day have not changed due to the virus yet. Each voter may choose the method best for them.

In order to cast a ballot by mail a completed, signed application form must be submitted to the Election Offices says Howell. Application forms are available from the voting office, on their website or from the Kansas Secretary of State. Applications have been mailed to some and will need to be returned in order to receive a ballot. Howell says applications may be submitted via mail or hand-delivered.

Howell warns that applications cannot e accepted or processed after July 28.

After an application is received and process, Howell says the office will send a specific ballot and verification return envelope via U.S. Postal Service. He says the office cannot begin mailing ballots until July 15.

Howell says in order to return the ballot it must be in the specific envelope sent and completed with the voter’s signature on all forms. Once received the Election Office will verify all signatures. He says ballots must be received with a postmark of Election Day, Aug. 4, or before if returned via mail. If returned via personal hand delivery ballots must be in by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Howell warns that if voters give ballots to someone else they should take caution and be certain when handing over those civil rights.

In order to check the status of an application ballot Howell says it can be tracked online.

Howell says early in-person voting at election offices will be held at the following dates and times:

Monday, July 20, 2020 - Friday, July 24, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, July 27, 2020 - Friday, July 31, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, August 3, 2020, from 8 a.m. to noon.

According to the Election Commissioner, in-person voting may look different as social distancing and other federal, state and local guidelines are put in place and followed.

As always, voters also may vote at their designated polling places on Election Day. Howell says due to COVID-19 the list of Shawnee County polling places for the 2020 Primary Elections may change at the request of each facility. He says it is important to check the Election Office website for the most current information. He says this also may look different when social distancing, federal, state and local guidelines are put in place and practiced.

Howell says he stresses the importance of checking and verifying voter registration. He says registration information may be checked online as well.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.