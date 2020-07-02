Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioners reject Governor’s mask order, keep current mask requirements in place

Face mask
Face mask(WRDW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission has rejected Gov. Laura Kelly’s mandatory mask order and plans to work on a new order on Monday.

The commissioners voted to keep current mask orders in place for businesses and their employees.

Current orders state retail workers do not have to wear masks while working, but businesses with direct contact with customers like restaurants and barbershops do have to wear masks if unable to stay 6 ft. away from consumers.

They plan to come up with a new plan during a work session Monday morning.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners continue meeting on masks

LIVE: Shawnee Co. Commissioners continue meeting on masks, and other recommendations from the Health Department.

Posted by WIBW on Thursday, July 2, 2020

