Senator Moran plans visit to Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran will visit Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center on Friday, July 3.

The Senator says he will be touring the Medical Center around 11 a.m. and reviewing its preparedness to handle COVID-19 cases and care for veterans.

