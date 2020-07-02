Advertisement

Senator Moran plans visit to Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran will visit Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center on Friday, July 3.

The Senator says he will be touring the Medical Center around 11 a.m. and reviewing its preparedness to handle COVID-19 cases and care for veterans.

