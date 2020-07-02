Advertisement

Alligator spotted along Wildcat Creek

The second of two alligators stolen from Reptile World has been spotted in Wildcat Creek.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan authorities say an alligator has been spotted along Wildcat Creek.

Linear Trail is once again closed to catch another alligator that is not related to the ones stolen from Reptile World in June says the Riley County Police Department.

Captain Josh Kyle says this alligator is smaller in size and has not been reported missing from any residents.

One alligator was found dead in Wildcat Creek in mid-June when it fell in the water after being caught in a live trap.

While authorities say the new gator is not a threat they are encouraging residents to avoid the area or exercise caution on Linear Trail between S. Manhattan Ave. and Pecan Circle. The new alligator is still on the loose as authorities make a plan to safely capture it.

RCPD is asking residents to not look for the gator as they will need space to try and capture it.

There is still no word on who stole the two Reptile World Alligators.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

