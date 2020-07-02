Advertisement

Riley Co. to follow Gov. Kelly’s mask mandate

(KNOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Commissioners have voted to follow Governor Kelly’s order on wearing masks in public spaces.

Riley County Commissioners say the county will be following Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring masks to be worn in public spaces to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

County Commissioners say they may change their mind after the Manhattan City Commission meets on Tuesday, July 7.

In their 4 p.m. meeting on Thursday, July 2, Commissioners discussed deciding if specific geographic locations, such as Aggieville, will have different requirements.

Commissioners say rules may look different inside city limits, after the Manhattan City Commission meeting, than they do in the rural sections of the county.

