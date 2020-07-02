Advertisement

Riley Co. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases overnight

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Public Health Department is reporting 19 new cases of coronavirus in the county since Wednesday, July 1.

The Riley County Public Health Department says the county has seen 19 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, July 1, bringing the county case total up to 261.

The County says there have been three deaths related to COVID-19. The county now has 145 active cases and 113 recovered cases.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it has one COVID-19 positive patient on a ventilator and no persons under investigation.

The Riley County Board of County Commissioners says it is holding a meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, to discuss Governor Kelly’s new executive order.

Konza United Way says it is handling cloth mask collection and distribution for the county and masks may be dropped off or picked up at their office at 555 Poyntz Ave. Suit 245 on Tuesday or Thursday between noon and 3 p.m.

