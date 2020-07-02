Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen camper

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a white 2010 Escape 15′ bumper type hitch camper stolen from the area between June 18 and June 22.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it is received a call on Wednesday, July 1, reporting the theft of a white 2010 Escape 15′ bumper type hitch camper.

Officials say the camper was stolen from the storage yard of Blackjack Road Self Storage at 3755 Blackjack Rd., in St. George.

The Sheriff says the theft occurred approximately between June 18 and June 22 and that the camper is valued at about $13,000.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with information regarding the theft. The Office can be reached at 785-457-3353 or a message tip can be left on its crime-stoppers page.

