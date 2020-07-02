Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. opts out of Gov. Kelly’s face mask executive order

(Associated Press)
(Associated Press) (KOTA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Commission will not require the wearing of face masks in public spaces.

The Pottawatomie County Commission says it passed Health Order #7 on Thursday, July 2, opting the county out of Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order mandating masks.

The Commission said it is including in the order that the Health Officer strongly recommends the use of masks and other safety items when social distancing cannot be maintained.

County Offices say they will strongly recommend the wearing of masks and will have some available for those that do not have one.

Officials say that private businesses still retain the right to make the wearing of masks mandatory for their stores.

