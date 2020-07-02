Advertisement

Police investigating central Topeka shooting

Topeka Police investigate a possible shooting in central Topeka.
Topeka Police investigate a possible shooting in central Topeka.(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with critical injuries.

Officers were called to 1419 SW Boswell around 11:15 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found a resident suffering from a gunshot wound around the back and north side of the home.

Officials on scene tell 13 NEWS that one woman has been taken into custody.

TPD is asking residents for any footage or details of the incident. Officers can be reached at (785) 368-9551.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more as it becomes available.

