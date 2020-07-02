Osage Co. rejects Gov. Kelly’s face mask order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Board of Commissioners has rejected Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring face masks in public places.

Osage County Commissioners say the county’s COVID-19 case count remains low and there is little evidence of community spread which is why they are rejecting the Governor’s order that makes face masks mandatory inside public spaces.

Commissioners say the Governor’s order would be difficult, if not impossible to enforce and would create an unreasonable strain on county resources such as PPE. They say broad recommendations would serve the county better.

The Osage County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday, July 2, to keep the county exempt from Governor Kelly’s mask mandate.

