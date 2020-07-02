Officers may not detain residents violating executive orders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt made a memorandum to earlier guidance on law enforcement and prosecutors on the enforcement of wearing face masks in the state.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has updated guidance to law enforcement agencies and county prosecutors throughout Kansas on how they are to enforce Governor Laura Kelly’s new emergency face mask order.

He says the guidance, which is in the form of a memorandum, updates earlier guidance and reflects changes to the Kansas Emergency Management Act. The amendments include changing the violation of an emergency order issued by the Governor from a Class A misdemeanor to a civil violation, which is enforceable by a lawsuit filed by the county or district attorney. He says law enforcement officers may not arrest or detain individuals that violate an emergency order.

Schmidt also says individual counties may adopt provisions that are less restrictive than Governor Kelly’s order. He says if a county does elect a less restrictive rule then the Governor’s order can not be enforced in that county, even through a civil suit.

“The attorney general’s office will defer to the decisions of local county and district attorneys and has no plans to bring our own enforcement actions simply for not wearing a mask,” says Schmidt. “I think the better approach is to leave any enforcement to local authorities who know their communities best and to give Kansans information and encouragement and trust them to make wise decisions. So here’s what I encourage: Be safe on this Independence Day weekend, use common sense and caution to keep yourself and others healthy, heed the advice of the CDC and other public health experts, and wear a mask for now whenever you’re in a public setting and cannot maintain a safe distance from other people.”

A copy of Schmidt’s memorandum can be found here.

