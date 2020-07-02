Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting near Neosho Falls

(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says agents are responding to investigate an officer involved shooting in Woodson County.

Details are limited, but the shooting happened south of Neosho Falls Thursday, and involved the Woodson County Sheriff Office.

No word the seriousness of injuries.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more as it becomes available.

