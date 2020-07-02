Missing Junction City woman found in storage unit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police have identified the victim found in a storage unit on June 26, as that of a missing woman.

The Junction City Police Department says it has identified the victim found in a storage unit on June 26, as that of a woman reported missing on June 20.

Tina Bennett, 52, of Junction City was identified as the woman found in the storage unit last week. JCPD says foul play is suspected in the incident.

JCPD says if anyone has information on the case to call Crime Stoppers tip line at 785-762-8477 or a web tip can be made.

