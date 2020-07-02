Advertisement

Masks required in City of Topeka Municipal Court

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will require masks to be worn in the Municipal Court.

The City of Topeka says it will require face masks to be worn in the Topeka Municipal Court once Governor Kelly’s executive order mandating masks goes into effect.

The Court says it has a very limited supply of disposable masks requiring all visitors to bring their own. Those without masks will not be allowed to enter the courthouse beginning Friday, July 3.

The Municipal Court says it will be observing the following:

  • Only those with court business/probation appointments will be permitted in the building. Defendants should not bring family/friends/observers to their court hearings and should make all attempts for alternate childcare arrangements.
  • To maintain appropriate social distancing and the maximum number of persons allowed in the courtrooms, defendants may be required to wait in the lobby or other areas during larger dockets.
  • Defendants who report or are displaying symptoms of illness, are caring for someone ill, or are in a high-risk category, should contact their attorney to request a continuance. Defendants without an attorney may file a motion for continuance. Defendants should expect to attend their court hearing until the continuance has been granted by a judge.
  • Anyone entering the courthouse or probation office will be denied access as follows:
    • If the person has been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with or is suspected to have had, COVID-19 within the last 14 days;
    • If the person is experiencing two or more of the COVID-19 symptoms2 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; or
    • If the person has traveled within the previous 14 days to an area subject to COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The Court says those denied access to the courthouse, or those that need to request a continuance, must contact the County Clerk’s Office at 785-368-3779 for instructions on how to reschedule.

