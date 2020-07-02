Advertisement

Manhattan woman appointed to Kansas Continuing Legal Education Board

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed a woman from Manhattan to the Kansas Continuing Legal Education Board.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed Tracey Lee to a 3-year term on the Kansas Continuing Legal Education Board. Her term began July 1 and will end on June 30, 2023.

The Court says the board oversees continuing legal education requirements for lawyers to be licensed and practice in the state. It says attorneys must earn a minimum of 12 credit hours each year.

Lee says she is a graduate from the University of Texas School of Law and is the pre-law advisor at Kansas State University.

The Court says Lee is succeeding David Moses, a lawyer from Wichita, who had served on the board since 2014.

According to the Court, other members of the board are:

  • Jennifer Cocking, chair, vice president and associate general counsel for Capitol Federal Savings Bank, Topeka;
  • Aida Alaka, a law professor at Washburn University School of Law, Topeka;
  • Joslyn Kusiak, a lawyer at Kelly & Kusiak Law Office in Independence;
  • Susan Norton, director of adult learning at Wichita State University;
  • Charles Peckham, a lawyer at Brown, Creighton & Peckham in Atwood;
  • Meredith Schnug, associate director of the Legal Aid Clinic at the University of Kansas School of Law, Lawrence;
  • Megan Walawender, senior associate general counsel at the University of Kansas; and
  • District Judge Wendel Wurst, who serves in the 25th Judicial District, composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties.

