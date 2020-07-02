Advertisement

Manhattan Public Library offers more virtual programming for July

Manhattan Public Library atrium entrance - July 2020
Manhattan Public Library atrium entrance - July 2020(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -Take and make crafts and pop-up library book giveaways are just a few of the programs the Manhattan Public Library will offer during the month of July.

Coronavirus has opened a new chapter for Manhattan Public Library. Pop-up library book giveaways are one way they’re keeping kids engaged - while observing health restrictions.

It’s thanks to a grant from K-Link and USD 383, with events geared to, grade school, middle school, and high school aged children.

“Teens can go home with a whole stack of free books…so they should all stop by.” Manhattan Public Library, Program and Children’s Services Manager, Jennifer Bergen says.

The library also has a take and make craft kit - it goes along with a video Wichita’s Exploration Place created specifically for Manhattan, called ‘The Fairy Tale Science Show’.

“The kids can make the…little mini catapult, on their own, whenever they want to or they can wait and watch the Fairy Tale Science Show that airs on Monday.” Manhattan Public Library, Children’s Programming Coordinator, Laura Ransom says.

Coming up in mid-July, storyteller, Ms. Arielle will present a ‘Unicorn Party’ a fun, silly educational video, which will also have a take and make crafts.

“She’ll be showing kids how to make their own unicorn slime, which is amazing…which is mainly… really fun because it’s a rainbow color.” Laura says.

For the adults, Library staff have started an informal ‘Book Chat’ on zoom. People can share what they’ve been reading lately, or just listen in on the conversation for ideas for your next page turner.

“It’s just kind of fun to see other people and talk about books and you know, just get some…to have some human interaction.” Manhattan Public Library, Adult Programming and Outreach Librarian, Jan Johnson says.

They also shifted their annual Humanities Kansas Book TALK program to a virtual event.

“We’ve been doing this for several years in person, but this will be the first time we are trying to…you know…reconfigure it so that everybody can do it from…from the safety of home.” Jan says.

And the library says reading is the perfect activity while you’re at home! Kids, teens and adults can still join the summer reading program, with a chance to win free books and prizes from local businesses for meeting your reading goals.

“We’re super excited that Goblin Games sponsored us again this year with some wonderful certificates for getting games; and this is a great time to play games if you’re spending more time at home.” Jennifer says.

Manhattan Public library continues to offer books by carryout, as well as prize pick up for the summer reading program in the atrium. Masks are required, and provided, if you do not have one.

Library Hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm; Saturdays from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

For more information on Manhattan Public Library programs, visit their website, MHKLibrary.org.

