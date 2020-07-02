Advertisement

Man on NE Kansas Most Wanted list nabbed in Sedgwick Co.

Aaron Decavele was apprehended in Sedgwick County July 1.
Aaron Decavele was apprehended in Sedgwick County July 1.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Northeast Kansas’s most wanted is now behind bars.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Aaron Decavele was apprehended in Sedgwick County Wednesday.

Officials say Decavele was wanted for violating the offender registration act.

His original charges include Indecent Liberties with a Child and two counts of Sodomy with a child.

