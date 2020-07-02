Man on NE Kansas Most Wanted list nabbed in Sedgwick Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Northeast Kansas’s most wanted is now behind bars.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Aaron Decavele was apprehended in Sedgwick County Wednesday.

Officials say Decavele was wanted for violating the offender registration act.

His original charges include Indecent Liberties with a Child and two counts of Sodomy with a child.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.