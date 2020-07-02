Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court requires masks in district, appellate court proceedings

(KOTA)
(KOTA)(KOTA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will require face coverings in district and appellate court proceedings.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it issued an administrative order requiring district and appellate courts to comply with Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring Kansans to wear face coverings in public areas to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Court says its Order is effective July 3 and requires district and appellate courts to comply with Kelly’s Executive Order requiring the use of face masks in public spaces despite court proceedings being exempt from the Governor’s mandate.

The Supreme Court says the order requires all court employees, judicial officers and members of the public to wear face-coverings in any courtroom, court office or other facility used for a court proceeding. It also says face coverings must be worn in any nonpublic court office unless physical shields are in place.

The Court says all Kansas courts are required to comply even if local county commissions opt-out of Kelly’s Order.

“We must protect the health and safety of court users, staff, and judicial officers during this pandemic,” says Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “The use of face coverings, hygiene practices, protective shielding, and social distancing will allow us to do that as we conduct court proceedings across the state.”

The Supreme Court says the order allows a judge to waive the face-covering requirement under certain circumstances set out in the order.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

K-State student-athletes return to play after boycotts

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Several Kansas State student-athletes tweeted Thursday they are ending their boycott and returning to play.

News

Senator Moran plans visit to Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran will visit Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center on Friday, July 3.

Coronavirus

Coffee Co. recommends following Gov. Kelly’s Executive Order, not required

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Coffee County is recommending, not enforcing, that residents follow Governor Kelly’s executive order requiring masks.

Coronavirus

Hillcrest Pool closes due to positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hillcrest Pool will be closed through July 11 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Ron Brown retires

Updated: 33 minutes ago
USD 501's police chief is retiring after 38 years in law enforcement.

Latest News

News

Missing Junction City woman found in storage unit

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Junction City Police have identified the victim found in a storage unit on June 26, as that of a missing woman.

News

Four reappointed to Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has reappointed four attorneys to the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys.

News

Riley Co. to follow Gov. Kelly’s mask mandate

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County Commissioners have voted to follow Governor Kelly’s order on wearing masks in public spaces.

News

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner clears up election rumors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
COVID-19 seems to have hastened the spread of election misinformation so the Shawnee County Election Commissioner is taking the time to clear up the myths.

News

Officer-involved shooting near Neosho Falls

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says agents are responding to investigate an officer involved shooting in Woodson County.