Kansas Supreme Court requires masks in district, appellate court proceedings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will require face coverings in district and appellate court proceedings.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it issued an administrative order requiring district and appellate courts to comply with Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring Kansans to wear face coverings in public areas to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Court says its Order is effective July 3 and requires district and appellate courts to comply with Kelly’s Executive Order requiring the use of face masks in public spaces despite court proceedings being exempt from the Governor’s mandate.

The Supreme Court says the order requires all court employees, judicial officers and members of the public to wear face-coverings in any courtroom, court office or other facility used for a court proceeding. It also says face coverings must be worn in any nonpublic court office unless physical shields are in place.

The Court says all Kansas courts are required to comply even if local county commissions opt-out of Kelly’s Order.

“We must protect the health and safety of court users, staff, and judicial officers during this pandemic,” says Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “The use of face coverings, hygiene practices, protective shielding, and social distancing will allow us to do that as we conduct court proceedings across the state.”

The Supreme Court says the order allows a judge to waive the face-covering requirement under certain circumstances set out in the order.

