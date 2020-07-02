Kansas Supreme Court releases decisions on DUI, child abuse, VFW, robbery cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court released decisions on a DUI case, a child abuse case, a case against the San Lo Leyte VFW Post #7515, and a case where a man convicted of capital murder said his aggravated robbery sentence was illegal.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has released decisions on a Reno County DUI appeal, a Riley County child abuse appeal, a Cloud County VFW dispute and a Dickinson County motion to correct an aggravated robbery sentence that the defendant says was illegal.

The Supreme Court affirmed a Reno County conviction of a man driving under the influence and illegally transporting liquor. State of Kansas v. Grady Allen Kornelson was originally tried in Reno Co. where a jury was unable to reach a verdict, however, a second jury convicted Kornelson. The defendant argued the second trial was a violation of his constitutional rights against double jeopardy. Justice Dan Biles says in a unanimous opinion that the second trial was permitted due to a manifest necessity to end the first trial based on the jury’s inability to agree on a conviction.

In the State of Kansas v. Andrew Lynn Gibson, the Court says it affirmed the original conviction of child abuse and felony murder as well as the underlying felony of child abuse. According to the Supreme Court, Gibson’s crimes include asphyxiation of a baby girl in 2016 in Riley County. Justice Biles says, again in a unanimous opinion, the Riley County District Court did not err when it found he waived a privileged communication with a defense-hired psychologist, there in fact was sufficient evidence to sustain the convictions and the jury instruction on the State’s burden of proof did not improperly discourage the jury from exercising its nullification power. However, Biles says the Court did vacate a lifetime postrelease supervision requirement that the trial court imposed due to the fact that it could not be imposed in conjunction with Gibson’s lifetime sentence.

The Court says in Jeffrey Alan Hammond v. San Lo Leyte VFW Post #7515 it affirmed the Court of Appeals’ decision to remand the case to the Cloud County District Court with directions. It says a summary judgment was not needed. According to the Court, the case is a personal injury case that stemmed from a fight between Hammond and a VFW bar patron. The bar argued that it did not owe Hammond duty at the time he was injured due to the fight occurring outside the establishment. The Court says it held that under the circumstances, the VFW may in fact be liable if the duty arose and breach occurred on the property, even if the actual physical harm occurred outside.

Lastly, in the case State of Kansas v. Virgil S. Bradford the Court says it affirmed the Dickinson County District Court’s decision to deny Bradford a motion to correct an illegal sentence. According to the Court, in 1999 a jury convicted Bradford of capital murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and two counts of felony theft. Many years after the sentences became final, Bradford argued his sentence of aggravated robbery was illegal based on a 2018 law change. The Supreme Court says it rejected Bradford’s argument and held if a criminal defendant moves to correct an illegal sentence, courts must judge the sentence’s legality at the time of the judge’s sentencing. A later change in law does not render a legal sentence illegal, it said, and Bradford could not raise constitutional challenges to his sentence through a motion to correct an illegal sentence.

For more decisions made by the Court visit the Kansas Courts website.

