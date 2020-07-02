Advertisement

Kansas sees “better-than-predicted” end to the 2020 fiscal year

(Associated Press | Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Jul. 2, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly announced Kansas made substantial gains in total tax collections over the projections for June and the close of the 2020 fiscal year.

Governor Kelly says Kansas saw a “better-than-predicted” close to the 2020 fiscal year. She says in June, the state’s tax collections had topped $135.6 million or over 22% more than expected, making the total $744.4 million collected.

According to Kelly’s Office, in June 2019 the state tax collections were down by almost 5%. She says the Fiscal Year 2020 total collections were up by 2.4% more than estimated with collections of $7 billion.

“Kansans have faced many challenges since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak – emotionally, physically, and financially,” says Governor Laura Kelly. “While these numbers are encouraging, we must continue to make decisions that will keep our state on sound economic footing as we enter the next fiscal year.”

Governor Kelly says the economic impact of COVID-19 began in April as the state was entering the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. She says additionally, tax extensions were announced in March which moved money to the next fiscal year.

About 300,000 individual income tax returns still need to be filed and paid by the July 15 deadline say State Officials.

Kelly says individual income taxes were 13.2% more than projected with $353.1 million collected. She says the numbers are down by 9% compared to June 2019. Corporate income tax collections in June totaled $54.7 million which is 160.4% more than projected.

The Governor says retail sales and compensating use tax collections were both also more than projected for the month and more than June of 2019. She says retail sales collections last month totaled $203 million which is 21.5% more than estimated and an increase of 1.9% from June 2019. Compensating use taxes were $43.4 million which is 31.6% more than expected and an increase of almost 1% from June 2019.

For more information on how Kansas fared for the 2020 fiscal year visit the Governor’s website.

