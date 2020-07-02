Kansas News Digest

Hello!

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

TOPEKA, Kan. — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly issued an order Thursday directing Kansas residents to wear masks in public places and their workplaces, likely provoking a backlash from the Republican-controlled Legislature even though enforcement is expected to be lax. By John D. Hanna. SENT: 550 words, photo.

WRONGFUL CONVICTION-KANSAS

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. — Members of the Kansas legislature and others are asking the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to investigate a retired white police detective accused of preying on black women for sex over decades and pursuing the wrongful murder conviction of the son of one of the women. Numersous residents say former detective Roger Golubski wielded his power to terrorize the Kansas City, Kansas black community for years, and the local prosecutor asked for help with an investigation over two years ago. By Roxana Hegeman. UPCOMING: 500 words.

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

WASHINGTON — A Zen Buddhist priest, who is a spiritual adviser to one of three federal death row inmates — including a Kansas man — scheduled to be executed this month, filed a lawsuit Thursday arguing the Bureau of Prisons is putting him at risk for the coronavirus by moving forward with executions during a nationwide pandemic. By Michael Balsamo. SENT: 940 words, photo.

AROUND THE STATE:

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT-MISSING EVIDENCE

WICHITA, Kan. — Authorities in Kansas say two former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s employees have been arrested and charged with theft and other counts after an audit uncovered nearly $150,000 missing from the department’s property and evidence holdings. SENT: 200 words.

KANSAS CITY-VA DISCRIMINATION COMPLAINTS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie is set to visit the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center to discuss complaints from employees who describe racial discrimination and demeaning treatment of black employees. In two lawsuits and multiple internal hospital complaints, black employees said they heard frequent racial epithets, were denied promotions for lesser-qualified white employees, faced expectations that were not required of white employees and received no support when they complained to supervisors or hospital administrators. By Margaret Stafford. UPCOMING:

BRIEFS:

DEADLY SHOOTING — Police have released the identity of a man was was fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier this week.

Marco Mcelwee, 41, of Kansas City, Kansas, died in the Sunday night shooting, police said Thursday in a news release.

