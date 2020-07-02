K-State student-athletes return to play after boycotts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Kansas State student-athletes tweeted Thursday they are ending their boycott and returning to play.

This comes one day after the athletics department put forth several strategies to grow its social justice programming and awareness for student-athletes, coaches and staff.

“We appreciate the diligent work of our university and athletics administration as we work through these important issues,” the statement read. “The plans and action items released Wednesday are great first steps in our goal of defeating hate and racism on our campus, and therefore, we have decided to return to workouts with our teammates.”

“However, we know that this process is far from completed, and should it slow or diminish for any reason we would re-evaluate the situation and our options at that time.”

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a slate of K-State student athletes including Skylar Thompson, Justin Hughes, Wyatt Hubert, Walter Neil Jr., and Harry Trotter had tweeted the statement.

“Proud of the guys,” head football coach Chris Klieman wrote on Twitter. “We will continue to grow and work to end racism across our great campus.”

