Hillcrest Pool closes due to positive COVID-19 test

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Departement says Hillcrest Pool will be closed until July 11 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. All employees that came in contact with the infected staff member are currently being quarantined. The Department says all other aquatic centers and pools will remain open.

The Parks Department says aquatic fitness classes will continue at Hillcrest Pool as scheduled in the evenings with an instructor and a lifeguard that has not been in contact with the infected staff member. It says the pool is closing due to a lack of adequate staffing to cover for those in quarantine.

Dave Allacher, the aquatics supervisor, says that multiple steps are in place to keep the pool’s patrons safe:

A safety break is taken every hour on the hour to sanitize commonly touched surfaces including pool railings, slides and diving boards.

Pool and aquatic centers are deep cleaned each morning and evening.

The restrooms are cleaned each half-hour.

County employees are advised not to report to work if they are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19.

