Hamilton works to separate himself from Senate field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A U.S. Senate candidate is traveling the state and taking to the airwaves to get his message out.

Bob Hamilton is launching an aggressive challenge to leading Republican contenders U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and Kansas City businessman and former Chiefs player Dave Lindstrom.

Hamilton is a small business owner from Miami County, on the western edge of the Kansas City metro.

With 12 children, he says he is staunchly prolife. He lists getting another conservative justice on the U.S. Supreme Court among his top priorities.

With economic issues a concern right now, Hamilton says Congress played an appropriate role in supporting states through the COVID-19 pandemic with the CARES Act, but he believes decisions on how best to reopen are best left to local governments. He says the varying rates of the virus among Kansas counties show why not every area needs to implement the same restrictions.

Hamilton admits his opponents have more political experience - and he says that is a good thing.

“I think the gridlock is there (in Washington) because they want to get reelected so they’re pandering to the people that they think that’s what they want,” Hamilton said. “I think you have an outsider (with me) that’s willing to actually fix things and not just talk about things.”

Hamilton aligned himself with President Trump in that respect, nothing the President also came from a business background and, in his view, has built the economy to be stronger than ever.

The Kansas primary election is August 4th. The winner of the GOP primary will face likely Democratic nominee state Sen. Barbara Bollier on the November ballot. Incumbent Republican Pat Roberts opted not to seek re-election.

