Gov. Kelly signs face mask executive order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As announced on Monday, Gov. Laura Kelly has signed her latest executive order requiring face masks to be worn in public.

The order goes into effect starting at midnight Friday, and will end when rescinded or the statewide State of Disaster Emergency ends.

While she has issued the statewide order, it is still up to each county to determine if they will adopt the order, come up with their own, or take no action at all.

The order states that residents must wear a mask or covering over their face and nose if:

They go inside a public space, or are in line to enter one.

If they go to the doctor or health care facility like the hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank.

Using public transportation, taxi or ride-share.

Outside in a public space where maintaining 6-foot distance between people is not possible.

All businesses that have interaction with the public.

Anyone working with food preparation for distribution.

Any employee, while inside a room with others, where maintaining 6-foot distance between people is not possible.

The order also has exemptions:

Children five years or younger, especially those whoa are two years old and under because of the risk of suffocation.

Anyone with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask or covering.

Those who are deaf or hearing impaired.

Employees do not need to wear a mask if it would create a risk to the person related to their work.

Customers in a restaurant who are eating or drinking and able to maintain a 6-foot distance from other customers.

Athletes in an organized sports activity.

The Kansas Legislature.

Anytime wearing a face mask if prohibited by law.

According to the order, it even defines how a mask is worn and what a public space is:

“Mask or other face covering” means a covering of the nose and mouth that is secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears or is simply wrapped around the lower face. A mask or other face covering can be made of a variety of synthetic and natural fabrics, including cotton, silk, or linen. Ideally, a mask or other face covering has two or more layers. A mask or other face covering may be factory-made, sewn by hand, or can be improvised from household items such as scarfs, bandanas, t-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels.

“Public space” means any indoor or outdoor space or area that is open to the public; this does not include private residential property or private offices or workspaces that are not open to customers or public visitors.

Kelly says it is up to the Attorney General, county attorneys, and district attorneys to “determine appropriate enforcement actions.”

It also states The Four Tribes of Kansas (Iowa Tribe, Kickapoo Nation, Prairie Band Potawatomie Nation, and Sac & Fox Nation) retain their own authority through their tribal councils to come up with their own regulations.

