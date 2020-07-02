Gov. Kelly appoints members to four Kansas boards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly has made appointments to four Kansas boards.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has announced the appointments to Kansa state boards, councils and committees.

Governor Kelly says the Kansas Board of Cosmetology is charged with regulating the profession of cosmetology and its educational institutions. The regulations are set to protect the health and safety of the general public as well as that of the licensees which include tanning and tattoo facilities.

Kimberly Mancuso, Olathe (reappointment)

The Governor says the State Library of Kansa Board’s mission is to advocate for statewide library services and resources and to encourage cooperation between libraries and promote and encourage innovative services. This board promotes cooperation with the Kansas Board of Regents in order to ensure the inclusion of libraries on the KAN-ED network and continues the availability of statewide library reference resources.

Ray C. Walling, Baldwin City (reappointment)

Governor Kelly says the purpose of the Wichita State Univerity Board of Trustees is to manage the property, estates and funds given, transferred and pledged to the University.

Pierre Harter, Wichita (reappointment)

Dan Rouser, Wichita

Connie Dietz, Wichita

The Governor says the Veterans Claims Assistance Program Board advises the director of the Kansas Commission of Veteran’s Affairs Office on veterans’ services such as the Veteran’s Claims Assistance Program.

Phyllis Fitzgerald, Junction City

