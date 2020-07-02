Advertisement

Gov. Kelly appoints members to four Kansas boards

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly has made appointments to four Kansas boards.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has announced the appointments to Kansa state boards, councils and committees.

Governor Kelly says the Kansas Board of Cosmetology is charged with regulating the profession of cosmetology and its educational institutions. The regulations are set to protect the health and safety of the general public as well as that of the licensees which include tanning and tattoo facilities.

  • Kimberly Mancuso, Olathe (reappointment)

The Governor says the State Library of Kansa Board’s mission is to advocate for statewide library services and resources and to encourage cooperation between libraries and promote and encourage innovative services. This board promotes cooperation with the Kansas Board of Regents in order to ensure the inclusion of libraries on the KAN-ED network and continues the availability of statewide library reference resources.

  • Ray C. Walling, Baldwin City (reappointment)

Governor Kelly says the purpose of the Wichita State Univerity Board of Trustees is to manage the property, estates and funds given, transferred and pledged to the University.

  • Pierre Harter, Wichita (reappointment)
  • Dan Rouser, Wichita
  • Connie Dietz, Wichita

The Governor says the Veterans Claims Assistance Program Board advises the director of the Kansas Commission of Veteran’s Affairs Office on veterans’ services such as the Veteran’s Claims Assistance Program.

  • Phyllis Fitzgerald, Junction City

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Chief of Police for Topeka Public Schools retires

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Topeka Public Schools Chief of Police Ron Brown was welcomed into retirement Thursday.

Local

State Finance Council voices opinion on Gov. Kelly executive order

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Gov. Laura Kelly says she believes Kansans support her executive order after the State Finance Council met on July 2.

Coronavirus

Pottawatomie Co. opts out of Gov. Kelly’s face mask executive order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Pottawatomie County Commission will not require the wearing of face masks in public spaces.

Local

City of Topeka releases guidelines to report fireworks that violate City Ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The City of Topeka released the framework of how the Topeka Police Department (TPD) will respond to reports of potential violations of fireworks being set off that violate the City Ordinance.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Masks required in City of Topeka Municipal Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will require masks to be worn in the Municipal Court.

Sports

K-State student-athletes return to play after boycotts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Several Kansas State student-athletes tweeted Thursday they are ending their boycott and returning to play.

News

Senator Moran plans visit to Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran will visit Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center on Friday, July 3.

Coronavirus

Coffee Co. recommends following Gov. Kelly’s Executive Order, not required

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Coffee County is recommending, not enforcing, that residents follow Governor Kelly’s executive order requiring masks.

Coronavirus

Hillcrest Pool closes due to positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hillcrest Pool will be closed through July 11 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Ron Brown retires

Updated: 2 hours ago
USD 501's police chief is retiring after 38 years in law enforcement.