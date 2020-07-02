Geary Co. Public Health Department recommends face masks for next school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Public Health Department recommends face masks to be used for the 2020-2021 school year for Geary County Public Schools USD 475.

The Geary County Public Health Department says the county is continuing to see a rise in COVID-19 cases which is why it is recommending faculty, staff, students and parents present in schools to face masks.

GCPHD says it is imperative to minimize risk by every means necessary for everyone that may come into contact with the virus. Officials go on to say the best way fo doing so is to wash hands thoroughly, avoid touching faces, social distance by at least 6 ft. and wear a mask.

“In the best interest of the school faculty and students, we strongly recommend that face masks be worn by all school employees, students and parents or guardians who are present in the schools,” says the Department.

The CDC says it is necessary to teach and reinforce the use of cloth face coverings, which may be challenging for students to wear in all-day settings but is feasible for staff and students. The Department says to reinforce not touching faces and washing hands frequently and that information should be provided by students and parents.

The CDC wants to make clear that children under 2, anyone having trouble breathing or unconscious and anyone incapacitated and not able to remove masks on their own should not wear them.

Face coverings are meant to protect other people in case the wearer of the mask is unknowingly infected and asymptomatic says the CDC. The Department stresses that cloth face coverings are not surgical masks, respirators or other medical personal protective equipment.

