Four reappointed to Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reappointed four attorneys to the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys.

The Kansas Supreme says it has reappointed four attorneys to the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys. Their terms began on July 1 and will end on June 30, 2024.

The Court says the reappointments are as follows:

  • John Gatz, Colby;
  • Stacy Ortega, Wichita;
  • James Rankin, Topeka; and
  • Lee Smithyman, Overland Park

According to the Court, the Office of the Disciplinary Administrator works under the direction of the Supreme Court and reviews and investigates complaints of misconduct filed against attorneys, presents cases to the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys, recommends discipline tot he Supreme Court in serious matters and provides education and resources for Kansas attorneys to prevent the occurrence of misconduct.

The Court says Gatz chairs the board, while Derrick Roberson of Manhattan is the vice-chair. The two serve on the review committee, along with Leslie Millier of Lawrence. They all review cases docketed for investigation and issue reports on dispositions of the cases which may be dismissal, diversion, informal admonition or institution of formal changes.

The Supreme Court says members of the board are made up of attorneys from around Kansas and meet in three-person panels, which include two board members and one at-large attorney, to conduct hearings in cases the committee has found probable cause of an attorney violating Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct and that the published discipline is warranted.

The Court says other members of the board are as follows:

  • Gregory Bauer, Great Bend;
  • Stephen Cavanaugh, Topeka;
  • Jeffrey Chubb, Independence;
  • Lucky DeFries, Topeka;
  • Shaye Downing, Lawrence;
  • John Duma, Olathe;
  • Glenn Kerbs, Dodge City;
  • John Larson, Shawnee;
  • Terry Mann, Wichita;
  • Kathryn Marsh, Leawood;
  • Mira Mdivani, Overland Park;
  • Kala Spigarelli, Pittsburg;
  • Gaye Tibbets, Wichita; and
  • Darcy Williamson, Topeka

