Advertisement

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.
The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.(Source: NBC12)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

A FedEx spokesperson released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”

The Redskins play at FedExField Stadium in Landover, Maryland. FedEx President and CEO Fred Smith is a minority owner and has been since 2003.

Thursday’s request comes one day after AdWeek reported investment firms and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asked FedEx, Nike and other businesses to terminate their sponsorship with the Redskins over the name.

The team has been under fire for decades over its controversial moniker with many calling it a racial slur against Native Americans.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has been adamant in his opposition to the name change.

Thursday’s move is arguably the most compelling in the battle over the brand. Right now, there’s no word on what might happen with FedEx if the team keeps its name.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Chief of Police for Topeka Public Schools retires

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Topeka Public Schools Chief of Police Ron Brown was welcomed into retirement Thursday.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Local

State Finance Council voices opinion on Gov. Kelly executive order

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Gov. Laura Kelly says she believes Kansans support her executive order after the State Finance Council met on July 2.

News

Gov. Kelly appoints members to four Kansas boards

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly has made appointments to four Kansas boards.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pottawatomie Co. opts out of Gov. Kelly’s face mask executive order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Pottawatomie County Commission will not require the wearing of face masks in public spaces.

Local

City of Topeka releases guidelines to report fireworks that violate City Ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The City of Topeka released the framework of how the Topeka Police Department (TPD) will respond to reports of potential violations of fireworks being set off that violate the City Ordinance.

Coronavirus

Masks required in City of Topeka Municipal Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will require masks to be worn in the Municipal Court.

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

Sports

K-State student-athletes return to play after boycotts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Several Kansas State student-athletes tweeted Thursday they are ending their boycott and returning to play.

News

Senator Moran plans visit to Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran will visit Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center on Friday, July 3.