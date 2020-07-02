Advertisement

Dr. Norman sees potential spike of COVID cases following 4th of July

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said he's concerned the July 4th weekend, along with ignoring precautions, could keep the amount of COVID-19 cases increasing.

Dr. Norman said the number of cases increased more than 2,500 in 10 days.

“This is a significant increase and clearly another step in the wrong direction,” said Norman.

He traces the trend in increasing case numbers to late May when the state’s reopening restrictions became guidance.

“That’s when many, many counties opened up and started many return to business as usual and particularly with the opening up of mass gatherings,” said Norman. “In an ideal world, we were supposed to gradually have this continue to tail off so by July 1, we were in a low point and we were going to have nice summer.”

Norman says reversing the trend means taking precautions, like Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order on wearing masks in public places.

“Now, months later, the evidence is a good-deal clearer and, by the way, we’ve always known that masks work but it’s really important to stick with the evidence and what we know.”

Norman says contact tracing where they are able find virus sources and who else was exposed, is another important tool, but he worries a bill lawmakers approved in their special session makes it more difficult by limiting use of technology, like GPS tracking, and how they’re able to work with third parties.

“For example, if we would go into a business and say to them, you got workers that have been infected, they don’t even know who they were working close, and their human resources department has that. We would love to know that so we can the folks up and let them know they are at risk and continue to monitor them for the next 14 days.”

Norman says it will take everyone’s help to bring the state back to normal.

“The solution isn’t cure, because we don’t have a cure for COVID-19. The solution is prevention. Physical distancing, mask use, hand hygiene, surface cleansing. One of the things I must say is about 3/4 of the time with these clusters, someone has come to work, or someone has come to a funeral, or someone has come to a party ill.”

Shane is our Wednesday’s Child this week - this handsome young man is almost 15 years old!

