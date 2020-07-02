Advertisement

Coffee Co. recommends following Gov. Kelly’s Executive Order, not required

(Source: Gage Cureton)
(Source: Gage Cureton)(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coffee County is recommending, not enforcing, that residents follow Governor Kelly’s executive order requiring masks.

The Coffey County Public Health Department says it is recommending residents to follow Governor Kelly’s executive order which requires the use of masks in public spaces, however, the recommendation will not be enforced.

CCPHD says the county will not mandate that residents wear masks even though it recognizes the use of masks and other face coverings lower the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Coffey County says it will remain in Phase Out and will allow businesses to require masks at their own discretion. Officials also say if an outbreak re-occurs the county will enforce stricter control measures and social distancing instituted to contain the outbreak.

The County says residents should continue to practice the following:

Social Distancing:

  • At the individual level, this means maintaining at least six-foot distance from other individuals.
  • At the group level, this means canceling mass gatherings where individuals will be in close contact with each other and cannot maintain that six-foot distance.

Infection Control Measures:

  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least twenty (20) seconds as frequently as possible OR use at least 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Cover coughs, sneeze into your sleeve or inner elbow and not into your hands or openly into the space around you.
  • Regularly clean high-touch surfaces and avoid shaking
  • As a best practice, wear a mask or face covering.

County Officials say according to Kansas Law, it is not a criminal offense to not wear a mask or other face-covering so residents should refrain from calling 9-1-1 or the Coffey County Sheriff Dispatch to report noncompliance. Officials say residents should respect other’s rights to wear or not wear a mask.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hillcrest Pool closes due to positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hillcrest Pool will be closed through July 11 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.

National

Coronavirus cases rise in 40 states; Texas issues mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID RISING
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.

Latest News

News

2 at Southwest Publishing test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Two employees at Southwest Publishing have tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Cases increase at rapid pace as US heads into holiday weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
This Fourth of July will not resemble anything most of us have ever seen in our lifetime.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases overnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Public Health Department is reporting 19 new cases of coronavirus in the county since Wednesday, July 1.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

News

Osage Co. rejects Gov. Kelly’s face mask order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Osage County Board of Commissioners has rejected Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring face masks in public places.

Coronavirus

Geary Co. Public Health Department recommends face masks for next school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Geary County Public Health Department recommends face masks to be used for the 2020-2021 school year for Geary County Public Schools USD 475.