Coffee Co. recommends following Gov. Kelly’s Executive Order, not required

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coffee County is recommending, not enforcing, that residents follow Governor Kelly’s executive order requiring masks.

The Coffey County Public Health Department says it is recommending residents to follow Governor Kelly’s executive order which requires the use of masks in public spaces, however, the recommendation will not be enforced.

CCPHD says the county will not mandate that residents wear masks even though it recognizes the use of masks and other face coverings lower the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Coffey County says it will remain in Phase Out and will allow businesses to require masks at their own discretion. Officials also say if an outbreak re-occurs the county will enforce stricter control measures and social distancing instituted to contain the outbreak.

The County says residents should continue to practice the following:

Social Distancing:

At the individual level, this means maintaining at least six-foot distance from other individuals.

At the group level, this means canceling mass gatherings where individuals will be in close contact with each other and cannot maintain that six-foot distance.

Infection Control Measures:

Wash hands with soap and water for at least twenty (20) seconds as frequently as possible OR use at least 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover coughs, sneeze into your sleeve or inner elbow and not into your hands or openly into the space around you.

Regularly clean high-touch surfaces and avoid shaking

As a best practice, wear a mask or face covering.

County Officials say according to Kansas Law, it is not a criminal offense to not wear a mask or other face-covering so residents should refrain from calling 9-1-1 or the Coffey County Sheriff Dispatch to report noncompliance. Officials say residents should respect other’s rights to wear or not wear a mask.

