City of Topeka releases guidelines to report fireworks that violate City Ordinance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka released the framework of how the Topeka Police Department (TPD) will respond to reports of potential violations of fireworks being set off that violate the City Ordinance.

In their Monthly Community Newsletter released Wednesday, if a person calls to report fireworks, the dispatcher will ask the caller if he or she would like to be seen by an officer from TPD.

If the caller says “yes” a TPD officer will be dispatched to come and speak with the caller and investigate.

According to the newsletter, response time may be impacted by police call load at that time.

If the caller responds “no”, an officer will be dispatched the to investigate when the call load allows time to check the area.

The number to report fireworks is 785-368-9200.

