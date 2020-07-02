Advertisement

Childcare Aware continues to seek donations

Childcare Aware Kansas is allowing donations and virtual tours of their 40th annual Designers' Showcase house until July 10.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas is allowing people to donate and follow virtual housing tours until the July 10.

Childcare Aware utilizes donations, mostly through their onsite housing tours, that goes towards young children by improving access to high-quality child care options and educational resources for families and early childhood professionals. The pandemic is causing tours and donations to be done remotely. Renee Wohletz, the programs services manager, said it's too early to tell how much they have lost but she knows it's less than normal.

She said, “It’s very important that everybody goes out and we get the word out because all of the donations we receive through the virtual tours go towards the children we serve here in northeast Kansas.”

July 10 is the last day of virtual tours and donations and they can be found here: https://east.ks.childcareaware.org/designers-showhouse/designers-showhouse

