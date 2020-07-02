2 at Southwest Publishing test positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two employees at Southwest Publishing have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a new release, the company said both employees worked the same shift at their location at 37th and Adams.

Both employees were sent home on June 20th, and then tests positive on June 23rd.

With the help of the Shawnee County Health Department’s contact tracing, a third employee was placed in mandated to quarantine for 14 days.

To help prevent the spread, they have been following precautionary measures since the beginning of the outbreak:

Spray all equipment, break rooms, and bathrooms twice daily with hypochlorous acid, effective to kill the coronavirus All employees’ temperatures are taken twice per shift Lysol/Clorox wipes and spray are provided to employees to clean and sanitize their equipment before and after use Break areas are divided up by department to support social distancing as well as an additional break room was added to reduce the number of personnel in one confined area at a time Plastic wrap shields are installed on machines to create a protective barrier between employees Gloves and masks are provided Bathrooms and Break areas are cleaned every three hours by janitorial staff Two employees per shift are designated to wipe down all touched areas, i.e. door knobs, hand rails, and light switches Disinfectant chemicals are added to floor cleaning procedures that kill the coronavirus All articles, items, and materials coming into building are sprayed with hypochlorous acid prior to entering the building HR continues to monitor all employees and is following the KDHE guidelines on quarantine and return to work timelines

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.